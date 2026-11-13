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Chamber ready to celebrate fourth year of Small Business Season
By CONTRIBUTED,8 days ago
Destination boutique Weathered and Worn in downtown Erwin provides apparel and accessories. — The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its fourth year of participating in Small Business Season, a nationwide Chamber initiative held Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 that encourages communities to support their local businesses throughout the holiday season.