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Brooks Announces Signing of Two-Time All-American Ava Zhang
7 days ago
DURHAM, N.C. – Duke women's golf head coach Dan Brooks announced Friday the signing of Ava Zhang, a two-time Rolex Junior All-American from Windermere, Florida. Zhang attends Windermere Preparatory School and is ranked No. 22 in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Rankings. She earned second-team Rolex Junior All-America honors in 2026 after receiving honorable mention recognition in 2025 and being selected to the AJGA Junior All-Star Team in 2024.