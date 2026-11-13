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AI-powered student invention transforms knee rehab
By Michael Lananna, University CommunicationsMarketing,,7 days ago
Three years ago, Chinmay Singh fell down the stairs. It turned out to be good luck. From that accident, an innovative idea was born. As Singh ’26 healed from surgery for this midfoot (also called a Lisfranc) injury and met with several clinicians, he realized that many forms of orthopedic rehabilitation are often unmonitored or lack the proper data to inform clinicians’ decisions.