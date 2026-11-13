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Donate Today: Indian River State College Swimming & Diving Foundation
By SwimSwam Contributors,9 days ago
Every dollar raised goes toward keeping the Indian River swimming program intact and giving these kids the chance to compete at the next level. Archive photo via IRSC. Indian River State College’s swimming program is where untapped potential gets its final chance to come to light. For kids who bloomed late, were considered too immature or too risky, or were overlooked for a slot at their preferred university, Fort Pierce offers a two-year home to mature, grow, and build lifelong bonds.