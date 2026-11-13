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100 Coffee-Inspired Cat Names for Your Little Caffeine Fix
By E. Kissell, Parade Pets AI Desk, Larry Slawson,4 days ago
If your morning routine isn’t complete without a cup of coffee, why not give your cat a name inspired by your favorite brew? Whether you’re a fan of a classic cup of joe, an iced latte or an elaborate espresso drink, there are plenty of coffee-inspired cat names to choose from.Some names are inspired by popular coffee drinks, while others take their cues from coffee beans, brewing methods and the neighborhood coffee shop. Whether you’ve got a tiny kitten with a big personality or a laid-back senior cat who loves a good nap, one of these 100 coffee cat names might be just the right fit.Related: 150+ Disney-Inspired Cat Names That Are Meow-gical.