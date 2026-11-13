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Over 1,500 Athletes Head to Lake Buena Vista for Special Olympics Fall Classic
By Stephanie Reid,7 days ago
More than 1,500 athletes and Unified partners from across Florida are set to converge on ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort this weekend as Special Olympics Florida kicks off its annual State Fall Classic. The two-day competition begins Friday and spans eight sports, from powerlifting and softball to a cornhole bracket that's become a fan favorite at past editions of the event.