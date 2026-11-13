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Ena Sofia Soriano Martinez, 58, of Perry, formerly of El Salvador
By Larry Brandt,9 days ago
Visitation for Ena Sofia Soriano Martinez, 58, of Perry, formerly of El Salvador, will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Perry Chapel, located at 1721 Park Street, Perry, Iowa. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Ena will then be transported to her homeland of El Salvador, where additional services and burial will take place. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.