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SEC Proposes Reforms to Executive and Director Compensation Disclosures
By Caroline Bishop,8 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on November 13, 2026, proposed amendments to its executive and director compensation disclosure requirements. The reforms aim to make disclosures more principles-based and materiality-driven, enhancing clarity and reducing complexity for investors. Key Objectives of the Proposed Amendments. The proposed changes focus on refocusing...