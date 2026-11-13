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Why These 3 Zodiac Signs Are in for an Unstoppable Lucky Streak — Just Ahead of November 22
By Grazia Staff,5 days ago
You know that feeling when the energy suddenly shifts, your inbox pings with interesting offers, and your ex finally stops haunting your dreams? Astrologers would say that is not a coincidence this week. Between November 16–22, 2026, the sky is setting up a rare streak of good fortune that lands especially hard on a very specific trio.