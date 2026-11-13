undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JWST Exposes the Troubled Past of Uranus’s Ring-Moon System
By Alexia Kubas,8 days ago
It’s no secret that Uranus has a dramatic past, but the formation of its innermost rings and moons may be even more complicated than we knew. Uranus is famed for its lopsided rotation, but it also has a teeming satellite system of rings and moons. Of Uranus’s 29 recognized moons, half of them are significantly smaller than the main satellites, packed in close to the host planet, and dynamically linked to the ring system. These moons are known as “ring moons.”