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Controversial Brad Ausmus Joke Resurfaces After Astros Hiring
By Nick San Miguel,9 days ago
The Houston Astros have their new manager. Brad Ausmus has officially been hired and was introduced on Friday. He was previously the bench coach of the New York Yankees and was the manager of the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. His hiring has brought fresh scrutiny of his past tenure as a manager as well as a controversial joke he made in 2014 when he was with the Tigers.