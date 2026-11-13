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El Niño nears record strength: what it could mean for Colorado and the nation
8 days ago
The El Niño building in the Pacific Ocean grew stronger again in October, and federal forecasters now say it has a better-than-even chance of becoming the strongest since record keeping began in 1950. If it does, its effects could be felt across the United States this winter, from wetter weather along the southern tier of states to a milder winter across the north.