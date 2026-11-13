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Earth’s Bounty to host Merry Night Market on Nov. 19 in downtown Meridian
By WTOK Staff,9 days ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earth’s Bounty will host its Merry Night Market on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MAX Courtyard downtown. The City of Meridian festival will include food vendors, a visit from Santa, live music and an art activity for children. Vendors will offer pies, cookies, fresh bread and other baked goods and confections.