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Opinion: Business education and the public interest
By LEONARD HITCHCOCK,8 days ago
As a democratic socialist, I never thought that I would come across a professor of business management that I agreed with. I was wrong. A recent column in the New York Times was written by a distinguished business professor now teaching at the University of Cambridge (previously at Harvard and Cornell) that was entitled “I Teach at a Business School. It’s Time to Shut Them Down.”