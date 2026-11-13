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Opinion: Blanket of comfort
By TODD THOMAS Guest columnist,8 days ago
IdahoStateJournal.com offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. I have written in the past about the lost art of letter writing. Along with cursive writing, this form of communication has simply become nearly extinct. We instead drop a text, an emoji or an email to save time in the tumult of this world. The closest I have come in years to writing an actual letter would be the short notes of explanation I tuck into a care package to kids, grandkids or my new missionary grandson.