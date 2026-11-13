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Glenway Wescott: a Lifetime Reflecting On The Midwest
By Matthew Prigge,8 days ago
Wisconsin native Glenway Wescott was a newly christened literary darling in 1928, when The New York Times reviewed his latest, a collection of short stories titled Goodbye, Wisconsin. “He has had his say concerning the people [and] the characteristics of the region of his birth,” the paper wrote, “and is ready for other things.” Nearly a century later, in an introduction to a new edition of the work published last month, author and native Minnesotan Patrick Nathan was more blunt. “Some of us,” he writes, “never get over being born in the Midwest.”