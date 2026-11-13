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Boston College Men’s Football: The bright spots on defense in 2026-2027
By josephcelia,8 days ago
It was looking to be a competitive and hopeful Boston College Football season with two impressive victories to Pitt and Georgia Tech. However that hope has quickly evaporated following two straight losses to Duke and Florida St, the former of which they lost by 45 points. And it doesn’t look to get any easier with fifth ranked Notre Dame awaiting them this weekend.