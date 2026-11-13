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Ohio State's win streak ends with 32-point loss to UConn
By Brea Spencer,9 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State women's basketball saw its early-season winning streak come to an end Thursday night, falling 87-55 to No. 4 UConn. The No. 17 Buckeyes kept things competitive through the first half, trailing the Huskies by just three points at halftime. However, UConn took control in the third quarter, outscoring Ohio State by 16 to build a commanding lead.