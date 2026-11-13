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Rumpke opens Illinois landfill; judge dismisses part of Seneca Meadows suit
By Megan Quinn,5 days ago
Landfill operators continue to be the focus of scrutiny from environmental groups, particularly over landfill gas emissions and odor issues. A new report calls for stricter landfill gas rules in New York. Meanwhile, a panel of judges has dismissed some claims from environmental groups that aim to block the expansion of the embattled Seneca Meadows landfill in New York. In Illinois, Rumpke Waste & Recycling celebrated the opening of its new landfill.
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