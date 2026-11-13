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This tiny iOS 27 camera feature really makes a huge difference
By Ben Lovejoy,8 days ago
When shooting both photos and videos on my iPhone, I make regular use of a few different third-party apps, mostly because I like to take manual control. But a combination of the new Pro controls on the iPhone 18 Pro and a new feature introduced with iOS 27 means there are more times when I can stick to Apple’s stock Camera app. If you aren’t already using customizable controls, I highly recommend doing so …