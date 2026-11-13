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OpenAI board member worries an AI “takeover” of society could be months away
By Kyle Orland,8 days ago
Researcher traces a path from AI reward hacking to potential human extinction. If you go by the current statistics for deaths in the US, it’s reasonable to expect that cancer or heart disease will eventually get you. But OpenAI Foundation board member and Alignment Research Center Executive Director Paul Cristiano thinks we should all be worried about another major mortality risk. Speaking at a lecture series this week, Cristiano bluntly told the audience in a Toronto Convention Center, “I think for most people in this room, the most likely reason they will die is because of an AI accident.”