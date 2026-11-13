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Forecast isn’t helping firefighters in Morgan County
By Chris Lawrence,9 days ago
BERKELEY SPRING, W.Va. — While much of West Virginia has seen rainfall in the past couple of days, the place which needs it the most remains dry with winds picking up. “We’re starting to get some wind. We had a small amount (of rain) yesterday, but that’s been it and there’s no rain in the forecast for days,” said Marshall Younker, Communications Director for the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management.
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