undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2 indicted in 2024 shooting death of Memphis beauty supply store owner
By Lydian Coombs,9 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are accused of opening fire outside a Memphis beauty supply store more than two years ago, fatally wounding the owner. Deontrez Page, 29, and Argustas Travis, 30, are both charged with first-degree murder, being convicted felons in possession of a firearm, and employing firearms with the intent to commit a felony.
10