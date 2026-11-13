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T1 Energy pushes cell fab ramp to mid-2027, reports $197 million net sales in Q3
By Ben Zientara,8 days ago
T1 Energy has reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results, posting $196.6 million in net sales and a net loss from continuing operations of $34.7 million. The module manufacturer reported negative $16.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. The company says full-year module production volume from its G1_Dallas facility is...