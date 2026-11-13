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State Police investigating fatal shooting of juvenile, 17-year-old suspect in custody
By Rowdy Baribeau,9 days ago
PRESCOTT, Ark. (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating after a juvenile was fatally wounded in a shooting in Prescott, with another juvenile in custody. The Prescott Police Department requested the ASP's Criminal Investigation Division assistance in the investigation. At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10,...