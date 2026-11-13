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EOS Hospitality now managing Boston’s Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall
By Swasti Sharma,7 days ago
EOS Hospitality has added the 163-room Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston to its management portfolio. The addition expands its New England portfolio to 18 hotels. The hotel sits along the Freedom Trail and adjacent to Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market. It is within walking distance of Boston’s leisure, dining, retail and financial districts. The hotel opened in 2019.