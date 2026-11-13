undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mews joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ alliance partner program
By Swasti Sharma,7 days ago
Mews is the latest addition to Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Alliance Partner Program. Through the partnership, Preferred member properties across the Americas and EMEA can access the Mews operating system at preferential pricing. The solutions span PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments. Mews brings reservations, payments and guest preferences...