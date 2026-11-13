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Spruce Power reports Q3 revenue of $29.7 million and 52% higher operating cash flow
By Ryan Kennedy,7 days ago
Driven by AI-led cost reductions and a $21.9 million debt paydown, the residential solar asset owner extended a key credit facility maturity after quarter end. Spruce Power Holding Corporation announced its third-quarter 2026 financial results, posting revenues of $29.7 million and a return to net profitability driven by operational streamlining.
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