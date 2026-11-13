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John Boozman, Alex Padilla lead bipartisan bill to strengthen National Wildlife Refuge
By Rowdy Baribeau,8 days ago
United States Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) recently introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen habitat management efforts across the National Wildlife Refuge System by giving the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) explicit authority to partner with state, tribal and non-governmental organizations. The National Wildlife Refuge Habitat Partnership...
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