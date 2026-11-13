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Gallatin receives $7,500 grant for safety and public works tools
By KTTN News,8 days ago
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved ordinances addressing driveway culverts and drainage requirements, along with a multiyear lift station maintenance agreement, during its Nov. 9 meeting. The culvert ordinance amends the city’s code to require culverts installed for driveways or entryways connecting to public streets or alleys to meet specifications...
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