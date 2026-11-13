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SIU students and Carbondale community come together for annual lunch
By Brian Heisserer,9 days ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (Heartland News) - The annual “Feeding Our Community” lunch will be served in Carbondale’s Town Square Pavilion on November 18. The annual meal raises awareness and support for people who are unhoused in the Carbondale community. Southern Illinois University’s Office of Sustainability and the Office of Student Engagement team up to host the meal.