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Ferris State's Tony Annese Should Get Consideration For Michigan Head Coach
8 days ago
Why aren't more national pundits mentioning local Michigan Sports Hall of Fame coach Tony Annese as a possible successor to Kyle Wittingham? Annese has built a perenial powerhouse at Ferris St. Yes, I know its a D II school, but so was Youngstown St, the school that produced Jim Tressell at Ohio St. Since taking over the program, Annese has compiled a 153–21 record, won eight GLIAC conference titles, had four undefeated regular seasons, and led the Bulldogs to four national championships. Annese also coached at Ann Arbor Pioneer H.S., and was inducted into the.