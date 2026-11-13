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2026 Phillies Report Card: Bryce Harper
By JaredRFrank,8 days ago
To answer it right off the bat: no, Bryce Harper did not have an elite season. A good season, certainly. But not elite. There certainly will not be a repeat the rigamarole on the matter that followed the 2025 season, in part because the matter is somewhat tired at this point: you get one passive-aggressive t-shirt for a controversy, and no more, that’s in the collective bargaining agreement. Speaking of CBAs, that’s the other reason why we won’t likely be spending the offseason discussing the question of Harper’s eliteness. There are bigger fish to fry. And that frier may be located in a federal courtroom. But while the lawyers prepare to go to work, we can, and should, take a look at Harper’s 2026 season. We’ll look at the stats, and discuss, and provide a letter grade. We’re leaving adjectives out, though. You’ll have to provide one yourself.