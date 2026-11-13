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Police seeking suspect following pursuit in Ritchie County
7 days ago
PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Pennsboro Police Department is seeking a suspect following a pursuit that began in the area and made its way to a neighboring county. According to a press release from the Pennsboro Police Department, at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Chief of Police Joshua Egan attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Mitsubishi Outlander for speeding in a posted 20 mph zone. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to leave the city, cross Route 50 and continued on a gravel road with speeds between 45 and 70 mph.