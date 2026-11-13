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Rose Hammock Preserves Local Native Culture Through Art and Education
By John Beck,8 days ago
Growing up in Santa Rosa, Rose Hammock learned mostly about Plains Indians in school. But at home, she loved listening to her family’s native Pomo stories. “All of my teachers were elders,” she remembers. In her teens, she had a realization. “I’m that next person in line to teach what they were teaching. I don’t want to wait till I’m an elder to teach things. I want to do it now.”