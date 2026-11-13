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It’s all ‘Greek’ to me: A guide to Greek slang
By Josee Gibson,8 days ago
It’s Homecoming week! Whether or not you’re involved in Greek life, this is the week for school spirit, football and spending time with friends, new and old. If you aren’t in Greek life, or friends with someone who is, you might hear some unfamiliar words around campus. As someone who used to be the sweetheart of a frat that is, regrettably, no longer on campus (#RAHDelt), I thought this week would be the best time to define some of those words for the campus community.