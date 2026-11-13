undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Foggy Friday The Thirteenth
By Dann Cianca,7 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We awake to foggy conditions on the north/east slopes of the Black Hills and onto the adjacent plains on Friday morning. Fog may be dense at times and will create difficulty driving. Temperatures within the fog will range from mid 20s to low 30s with areas of freezing fog possible. This could lead to icy spots on roadways and rapid frost development. Elsewhere, scattered high clouds will make skies partly cloudy.