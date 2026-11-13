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Broadway Grand Rapids presents "Maybe Happy Ending"
By Nicole Stoner,9 days ago
"Maybe Happy Ending" is the latest show to take the stage at DeVos Performance Hall, running through November 15. The story, set in a futuristic version of Seoul, South Korea, revolves around a chance encounter between Clair and Oliver, and how the two are built as leftover companionship robots - yet their meeting brings a deeper connection, a road trip, and musical theater elements reminiscent of the mid-century.