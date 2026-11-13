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Trump Issues Presidential Message Honoring National Native American Heritage Month
By Native News Online Staff,7 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday–the twelfth day of November–issued a presidential message relating to National Native American Heritage Month. The presidential message honors the historical and ongoing contributions of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the United States, highlighting their military service, achievements in various fields, and cultural heritage.