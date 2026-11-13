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Takeaways from GM Meetings: Skubal pursuit, rotation needs and more
8 days ago
LAS VEGAS -- The Padres spent their week in Las Vegas as one of the buzziest teams at the General Managers Meetings. To hear it told, they are in on just about everyone. Which isn’t new. Or surprising. Padres GM A.J. Preller is notorious for his thoroughness. That player you heard rumored to the Padres? There’s almost certainly some truth to that rumor. Because Preller doesn’t leave any stone unturned.