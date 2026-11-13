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A-State’s 2027 Grand Slam Banquet to feature six-time MLB All-Star Berkman
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. — Headlined by featured speaker Lance Berkman, a highly-decorated former Major League Baseball player and Worlds Series champion, the Arkansas State baseball program will hold its annual Grand Slam Banquet, presented by Kalmer Solutions, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2027, at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Embassy Suites of Jonesboro.