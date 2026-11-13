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Jessie "Frankie" Hughes
By Harry McKneelySon Funeral Home,9 days ago
Jessie "Frankie" Hughes passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Independence, La at the age of 67, after an extended battle with liver failure. He was born on Monday, June 22, 1959, in Independence, Louisiana to the late Alma Ruth and Creely Jessie Hughes, Sr. He was a resident of Tickfaw, La. Jessie enjoyed rabbit hunting, going to church and family gatherings.