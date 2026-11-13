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DME Extended Dosing Trial Results: Injection Reduction With High-Dose Anti-VEGF
7 days ago
The PHOTON trial showed that higher-dose therapy maintained visual and anatomic gains with markedly fewer injections. The panel reviews trial design, durability outcomes, and the cost analysis built on those data. "DME Extended Dosing Trial Results: Injection Reduction With High-Dose Anti-VEGF" walks through the PHOTON trial design, its 96-week results,...