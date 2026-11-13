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DME Extended-Interval Anti-VEGF: Improving Adherence and Choosing the Right Agent
7 days ago
Longer treatment intervals can renew patient engagement and improve adherence. Dr. Patel explains how he weighs safety, efficacy, and early anatomic response when selecting an anti-VEGF agent for DME. In "DME Extended-Interval Anti-VEGF: Improving Adherence and Choosing the Right Agent," the panel explores how longer dosing intervals change patient engagement...