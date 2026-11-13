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Power grid operator issues winter outlook as demand continues to increase
By Amy Unger,9 days ago
VALLEY FORGE, Pa.- The power grid operator for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and 11 other states says it is prepared to meet the challenges of the colder months ahead. PJM Interconnection, with headquarters in Montgomery County, is forecasting peak electricity demand of approximately 147,500 megawatts (MW) over the winter. PJM said it expects to have 182,426 MW of operational capacity available.
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