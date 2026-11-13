undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Flash Bus Rapid Transit Route Connecting Rockville and Wheaton Expected to Open in Late 2028
By MCS Staff,8 days ago
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is moving forward with plans to expand its Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system along Veirs Mill Road, connecting Rockville and Wheaton with 12 modern stations, faster bus service, and significant pedestrian safety improvements. The new route is expected to begin service in late 2028.
2