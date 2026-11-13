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No Gas Lines, No Fuel Tanks at All-Electric Marriott in Winooski, Vermont
By Glenn Hasek,9 days ago
Packed into just 1.5 square miles and with about 8,000 residents, Winooski is the smallest city in Vermont. It is just northeast of Burlington. It may be time to include Winooski in your travel plans. Why so? It is the home of The Sugar House Hotel. Set along the Winooski River and bordering a 104-acre nature preserve, it is the world’s first all-electric, net-zero Marriott hotel that is also pursuing LEED Platinum certification—a very rare LEED designation.