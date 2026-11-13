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Colonel Robert Hooper House | Lehigh Valley Landmarks
By Rachel Leon,8 days ago
On April 28, 1779, a man in Easton, Pennsylvania, sat down to write to a friend. He had an army to supply, with wheat to buy, wagons to gather, and soldiers who could not wait. But the line that survives is about fish. “Mrs. Hooper,” he wrote, “has been collecting Shad for two weeks.” It is a small, domestic detail. It tells you this was not a man passing through. He was Colonel Robert Lettis Hooper Jr.. The house where he lived and worked still stands at 501 Fifth and Northampton Streets and it is the oldest house within Easton’s city limits.