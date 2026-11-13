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Economic Pulse: Week of 11/13/26
By Kamran Afshar,8 days ago
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in October. This increase occurred despite slight declines in gas and diesel prices; The overall inflation rate over the past 12 months now is estimated at 4%. This estimate is based on September and November 2025 data, since the BLS did not conduct its CPI surveys in October 2025.