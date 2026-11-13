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Building civic preparation into campus life
9 days ago
Wheaton College will join a national effort to integrate civic preparation into students’ everyday life on campus. The project, titled Campuswide Immersion, will involve a cohort of 21 colleges and universities across the country in working to better prepare students to tackle the civic challenges of a diverse and ever-changing world. Wheaton was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Institute for Citizens & Scholars (C&S) to participate.